Commanders vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 11
The two top teams in the NFC East face off in primetime on Thursday night, and there are a ton of ways to get involved betting on this matchup.
One of the most exciting ways to bet on a standalone game is by taking anytime touchdown scores, and both of these offenses have been high-powered this season, led by quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.
However, the Eagles are a stout defensive group, allowing the fifth-fewest points in the NFL this season.
Still, oddsmakers have set the total for this game at 49 points, a sign that they expect there to be plenty of offense between these two division rivals. With the Eagles on a five-game win streak and Jalen Hurts rolling, I don’t mind targeting a few pass catchers in this matchup to hit paydirt.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Commanders vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+115)
- Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (-110)
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+105)
A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+115)
After finding the end zone in his first three games of the 2024 season, Brown has failed to do so in his last three.
However, this is a prime matchup for the star wideout to get back on track. Washington has allowed the sixth-most passing scores in the NFL this season (17) and gave up three passing touchdowns to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.
Hurts has looked to Brown a lot, targeting him 41 times in six games (nearly seven targets per game), and the star wideout had five catches for 109 yards in a blowout win over Dallas last week.
I’ll gladly take him at plus money in a favorable matchup.
Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (-110)
Through 10 games, Terry McLaurin has 66 targets, 47 receptions and six touchdown catches, finding the end zone in four matchups.
While that may not warrant this price at -110, McLaurin is the most reliable player in this Washington offense.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. missed Week 10 with an injury, and the Commanders have some questions after McLaurin at receiver. Scary Terry had five catches for 113 yards in Week 10, and he’s either scored a touchdown, went over 100 yards or caught five passes in nine straight games.
That shows just how involved he is in this offense. At -110, he’s worth a shot to find the end zone in what may end up as a shootout given this high total.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+105)
I can’t believe Jalen Hurts is at plus money to find the end zone in Week 11 after he scored two more times on the ground against Dallas.
Over the last four weeks, Hurts has eight rushing touchdowns, scoring two or more times in three of those games.
The Eagles quarterback is an automatic touchdown from the one-yard line with the “Tush Push,” and he’s been scrambling a lot as well, carrying the ball at least seven times in every game this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.