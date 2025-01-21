Commanders vs. Eagles Odds Movement Favors Philly Following Jalen Hurts Injury Update
The NFC East-centric NFC title game has had some early betting action.
The Philadelphia Eagles have moved to a semi-key number of -6 at home against the upstart Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in Philadelphia as money starts to come in on the home favorite.
The Eagles opened -4.5 in this one, but there were some question marks about the likes of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a knee injury in the second half of the teams win against the Rams last weekend, and star rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who went down early in the victory.
However, there’s good news on the injury front early in the week, potentially impacting the line movement.
Here’s the updated odds for the NFC Championship Game.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders: +6 (-108)
- Eagles: -6 (-112
Moneyline
- Commanders: +230
- Eagles: -285
Total: 47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Jalen Hurts Gets Good Injury Report Ahead of NFC Championship Game
Hurts was a bit coy after the Rams game about the health of his knee, but head coach Nick Sirrani gave a promising quote on Tuesday morning.
Further, the team is expected to have Mitchell, a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, for the title game after leaving with a shoulder injury in the first half against the Rams.
Meanwhile, the Commanders got some bad injury news, losing starting offensive guard Sam Cosmi to a torn ACL in the team’s stunning win against the Detroit Lions last weekend. This means that the duties on the interior will likely fall on Tanner Scott, who will be tasked with staying in front of Jalen Carter and the Eagles elite defensive line.
Stay tuned for more betting market updates ahead of Sunday's kickoff.
