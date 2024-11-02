Commanders vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Crazy Value on Wan’Dale Robinson)
For the second time this season, the Washington Commanders will meet the New York Giants, but this time Washington has clearly proven itself as the better team, leading the NFC East through eight weeks.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but my favorites are in the prop market, especially when it comes to the Washington passing game.
Here’s a breakdown of plays for Zach Ertz, Jayden Daniels and Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 9.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+330)
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-135)
- Zach Ertz OVER 3.5 Receptions (-125)
Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+330)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes this is a great week to bet on Wan’Dale Robinson to find the end zone for the Giants. He shared why in his Player Prop Countdown:
Wan’Dale Robinson is tied for third in the NFL in targets with 72, which is the same amount as CeeDee Lamb and more than Drake London. There is no way that a player who is tied for third in targets in the NFL should be listed at north of 3-1 to score a touchdown.
The Commanders are allowing an average of 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Jayden Daniels UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-135)
The clear Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, Jayden Daniels has just seven passing touchdowns in eight games, and he failed to find the end zone against the Giants in Week 2.
New York has done a solid job limiting passing scores, giving up just nine through eight games in 2024.
The Commanders are big at running the ball in the red zone with Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr., and Daniels has just two games where he’s cleared this prop.
I’ll go under for the rookie in Week 9.
Zach Ertz OVER 3.5 Receptions (-125)
Tight end Zach Ertz has become a safety blanket for Daniels in the passing game, catching at least four passes in three straight weeks and five of his eight games overall.
A sure-handed veteran, Ertz saw a season-high 11 targets in Week 8, turning them into seven catches for 77 yards. He caught all four of his targets in Week 2 against the Giants for 62 yards.
It’s hard not to bet on Ertz since he’s seen his role increase the last three weeks, racking up 21 targets and 15 receptions over that stretch.
