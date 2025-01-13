Commanders vs. Lions Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (Detroit Set as Huge Favorite)
The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a well-deserved BYE week and with one game still to go in the NFC Playoffs, they already know their opponent in the Divisional Round. With the No. 7 seed Packers losing and the No. 6 seed Commanders winning, Washington is now locked in to hit the road to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round.
Let's take a look at the opening odds for the game and then I'll dive further into this matchup.
Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +8.5 (-108)
- Lions -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders +390
- Lions -520
Total
- OVER 55.5 (-105)
- UNDER 525.5 (-115)
Lions Are Set as Biggest Favorites of Divisional Round
The Chiefs are set as 7.5-point favorites to the Texans but it's the Detroit Lions, favored by 8.5 points, who are the biggest favorites of the Divisional Round.
Unlike many of the other postseason matchups, this game isn't a rematch of a regular season game. These two teams haven't faced each other since 2022 and more importantly, haven't played against each other in the Jayden Daniels-era.
The Lions should have no issues offensively, but Detroit fans may be nervous with their banged-up defense having to take on one of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL. Daniels has regularly dragged his team to wins and he has shown to be at his best in big moments and none will be bigger than this Saturday night showdown.
If the Lions win, they'll host the NFC Championship. If the Commanders win, they'll hit the road with a chance to advance to Super Bowl 59.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.