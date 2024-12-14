Commanders vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Washington Commanders are looking to lock up a playoff spot in the NFC over the final weeks of the regular season, and they start their quest with a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who are without starting quarterback Derek Carr in Week 15 due to a fractured hand.
New Orleans is 0-3 without Carr this season, struggling mightily on offense in those games, so how can we use that in the prop market?
I’m mainly eyeing the Commanders for this week’s plays, but there could be one way to attack New Orleans’ props on Sunday.
Let’s break down the top plays for this NFC battle.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Alvin Kamara UNDER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
- Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (TBA)
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-145)
Alvin Kamara UNDER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
Alvin Kamara started the season red-hot, rushing for 77 or more yards in four straight games. Since then? It’s been tough sledding for the star running back.
Kamara has cleared 75.5 rushing yards in just two of his last nine games, and part of that has been due to the lack of a proven passing game the Saints have had when Carr is out.
In the three games that Carr missed earlier this season, Kamara had 40, 10, and 67 rushing yards, failing to clear this prop in each game.
He’s going to have a hard time racking up huge rushing numbers if the Saints fall behind – and if they can’t sustain drives.
I’ll take the UNDER here, even though Washington ranks just 17th in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense.
Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (TBA)
As of this writing, there aren’t anytime touchdown scorer props for the Commanders-Saints game, but I do like taking Brian Robinson Jr. to find the end zone for Washington.
The second-year running back has eight rushing scores this season, finding the end zone in seven of his 10 games.
Now, he gets a Saints team that is one of the worst in the NFL against the run – ranking 30th in EPA/Rush defensively. New Orleans has also given up 16 rushing scores this season while allowing 5.0 yards per carry.
Jayden Daniels UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-145)
While the Saints have struggled against the run, they have only given up 12 passing touchdowns in the 2024 season – the third-fewest in the NFL.
That’s not good news for rookie Jayden Daniels, who has only thrown 15 scores in 13 games. On the season, Daniels has just five games with multiple touchdown passes, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Commanders lean on their running game on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
