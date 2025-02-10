Concerning Anthony Davis Injury Update Impacts Mavericks NBA Championship Odds
The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade has taken another drastic turn.
After making his Dallas Mavericks debut on Saturday, Davis reportedly has suffered a left adductor strain -- which forced him from Saturday's game -- that could sideline him for as long as a month.
This is a brutal blow for a Dallas team that is just eighth in the Western Conference (28-25) and in danger of staying in the play-in tournament conversation in the 2024-25 season. After making the NBA Finals as the No. 5 seed in the West last season, Dallas is facing an uphill battle to avoid the play-in this season.
If there is a bright side, Davis' injury lands right before the NBA breaks for the All-Star break, so he will miss less time than he would at most other portions in the league's schedule.
Following the announcement of Davis' injury, the Mavs sit at +3000 to win the NBA Finals -- tied with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers for the seventh-best odds in the NBA at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Davis injury is just another reason why Dallas made a risky move trading the 25-year-old Doncic for the 31-year-old All-NBA forward prior to the deadline. Outside of the 2023-24 season, Davis has played in 62 or fewer games in every other season since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
Without AD, the Mavs will lean heavily on Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington and Klay Thompson offensively in the coming weeks. Dallas is already down starting center Dereck Lively II, who may miss the rest of the regular season with a stress fracture in his ankle.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.