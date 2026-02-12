Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Lakers)

Dallas Mavericks star forward Cooper Flagg will not play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a foot injury.

Flagg is dealing with a midfoot sprain in his left foot, and he's been ruled out through the All-Star break, meaning he will miss the Rising Stars game. However, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Flagg is expected to return to action when Dallas resumes regular-season action on Feb. 20 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

MacMahon: Cooper Flagg (foot) out through the All-Star break but not expected to miss further time.



Flagg won't participate in the Rising Stars game. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 12, 2026

The favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from 3-point range.

With Flagg out, the Mavericks are set as 7.5-point road underdogs against the Lakers, who won't have Luka Doncic (hamstring) in this game.

Dallas is just 2-2 in the four games that Flagg has missed this season, and it remains one of the worst road teams in the NBA, going 5-17 in 22 games.

Here's a look at how to bet on Dallas in the prop market with the rookie forward watching this game from the sidelines.

Best Mavericks Prop Bet vs. Lakers

Max Christie OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-103)

Mavericks guard Max Christie has hot the 3-ball well in the 2025-26 season, knocking down 42.5 percent of his attempts. He's averaging 2.5 3-pointers made per game, and he is coming off a 4-for-10 game from 3 his last time out against his former team.

Christie has made three or more shots from deep in six of his last 11 games and both of his games against the Lakers. He's shooting 7-for-18 from deep against L.A., and he should have an expanded role in the offense with Flagg out.

This season, the Lakers rank just 19th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage. That makes Christie a pretty intriguing pick at -103 in this market.

