Is Cooper Kupp Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is unlikely to play in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Kupp, who is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2, will work out pregame for the Rams, but it doesn’t appear that he’ll be ready to return to action in this matchup.
This would be a massive blow to a Los Angeles offense that is already down Puka Nacua and sitting at 1-4 on the season coming out of the bye week.
Kupp was hoping to return in less than four games from his ankle injury – especially since the Rams didn’t put him on injured reserve – but it appears that won’t happen in Week 7.
Oddsmakers have yet to release prop bets for the Rams’ receivers, as Kupp’s status would alter the entire market. He was targeted 21 times in Los Angeles’ season opener, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Without Kupp, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Whittington and others will be called upon as Matthew Stafford’s top option in the passing game.
Kyren Williams Prop Bets vs. Raiders in NFL Week 7
If you’re looking for a Rams player to bet on, Kyren Williams may be the best choice.
The running back has found the end zone in every game this season, scoring seven total touchdowns for Los Angeles. He’s averaging just 3.79 yards per carry, but he’s also received at least 18 carries in four of his five games.
Williams is projected to have 90.5 rushing yards against the Raiders and has insane -205 odds to find the end zone in Week 7.
