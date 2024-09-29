Is Cooper Kupp Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Rams vs. Bears)
The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for the second straight game, as he was ruled out ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.
The Rams have not played Kupp on injured reserve, a sign that they think he could return within the next two weeks.
However, Matthew Stafford and company will have to get by without him in Week 4 as they look to get back to .500 on the season.
On the bright side, Kupp shed his cast this week, and it’s possible that could be a sign that he’s nearing a return.
With Kupp out and Puka Nacua on injured reserve, the Rams will lean on running back Kyren Williams (three touchdowns last week) and an interesting cast of wide receivers against Chicago.
Here’s how those receivers are viewed in the prop market ahead of Week 4.
Demarcus Robinson Player Props for Rams vs. Bears
- Receiving Yards: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +104/Under -135)
- Anytime TD: +310
Demarcus Robinson has at least four targets in every game this season, but he caught just one pass in Week 3 with both Kupp and Nacua out.
Even though oddsmakers are heavily favoring him to catch under 3.5 passes, I think that’s the bet to make in this matchup with Stafford likely to spread the ball around.
After a four-catch game in the season opener, Robinson has reeled in just three of his eight targets the last two weeks for 82 yards.
Jordan Whittington Player Props for Rams vs. Bears
- Receiving Yards: 23.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +126/Under -165)
- Anytime TD: +600
A sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Whittington has five catches on five targets for 50 yards over the last two weeks.
His receiving yards prop is likely the safest number to bet given his low target share, as he’s picked up 22 and 28 receiving yards in those games. I could see him clearing 23.5 yards for the second time in as many games on Sunday.
Tyler Johnson Player Props for Rams vs. Bears
- Receiving Yards: 22.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +112/Under -146)
- Anytime TD: +500
A breakout performer in Week 1 with five catches for 79 yards, Johnson hasn’t done much since, catching five of his seven targets for 40 yards over the last two weeks.
He does have at least three targets in every game and three or more catches in two games, so I don’t hate getting him to go OVER 2.5 receptions at plus money. However, the last two weeks have shown us there isn’t a terribly high ceiling here.
Tutu Atwell Player Props for Rams vs. Bears
- Receiving Yards: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +112/Under -146)
- Anytime TD: +340
After not registering a single target in Week 1, Atwell has turned in two solid games since then (three catches for 48 yards and four catches for 93 yards) for the Rams.
His receiving yards total seems like the easy OVER bet here, but I also don’t mind Atwell as an anytime touchdown scorer. He’s been involved in the ground game in the past for Los Angeles, carrying the ball 14 times over the last two seasons. He also had three scores in the 2023 campaign.
It’s a longshot, but Atwell may find the end zone on Sunday.
