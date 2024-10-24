Is Cooper Kupp Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 2 of the 2024 season, but he returned to practice as a full participant this week.
Kupp does not have an injury designation for the Rams’ Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings, and there’s a chance he could miss this game for a reason that doesn’t involve his ankle issue.
The star receiver has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the deadline, and it’s possible the Rams would consider sitting him in this game to make sure he doesn't get injured and tank his trade value in the process.
Los Angeles is 2-4 and has an aging core, so it could make sense to move Kupp, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy in recent seasons.
If he does play, Kupp could be an elite target in the prop market in this game. The Rams have been in desperate need of receiver help with him and Puka Nacua sidelined, and Kupp received 21 targets in Week 1 from Matthew Stafford.
Here’s a way that I’d consider betting on him in this Thursday Night matchup.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 67.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +110
How can we not bet on Kupp in his return to action?
In Week 1 – the only week he was fully healthy – Kupp was targeted 21 times by Stafford, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Now, I’m not saying that Kupp is going to get another 20-target game, but he should be heavily involved in an offense that struggled through the air last week (Stafford threw for just 154 yards).
He has the highest receptions prop of any player in this game, but I think the OVER could be in play – especially if Stafford looks his way as much as he did against Detroit.
I also don’t mind targeting Kupp to find the end zone on Thursday.
