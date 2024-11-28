Is Cooper Rush Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is dealing with a knee injury, and the team has listed him as questionable for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the New York Giants.
However, it was reported earlier in the week that Rush expects to play in this game, just a few days after he led Dallas to a win over the Washington Commanders.
It appears that oddsmakers are expecting Rush to play as well, as Dallas remains a three-point favorite in this matchup. The Cowboys did open as four-point favorites, but with Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito likely missing this game, the betting market has actually shifted towards New York with Drew Lock expected to start on Thursday.
Rush has made three starts in the 2024 season, and he's looked much better in the last two weeks after throwing for just 45 yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rush has three touchdown passes and just one interception over the last two games, throwing for a combined 601 yards. He should be able to move the ball against a Giants defense that ranks just 26th in the NFL in EPA/Play.
However, Dallas has really struggled at home this season, and it'll be up to Rush to turn things around. The Cowboys are 0-5 against the spread and straight up this season at AT&T Stadium.
If Rush gets banged up or ends up being deemed unable to go, backup Trey Lance would get the start for Dallas. However, unless something changes right before game time, Rush is expected to start despite the questionable tag.
