Is Cordarrelle Patterson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Giants vs. Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s matchup against the New York Giants.
Patterson has not played since Sept. 29 against the Indianapolis Colts, and his absence should lead to bigger roles for both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren on Monday.
Harris has been the lead back this season, running for over 100 yards in back-to-back games. If you’re looking to back either Steelers back in the prop market, I’d lean with Harris, who has some interesting prop projections for this primetime matchup.
Best Najee Harris Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Giants
- Rush Attempts: 15.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rushing Yards: 62.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 10.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +105
In seven games this season, Harris has cleared 62.5 rushing yards five times, finishing with over 100 yards in each of his last two appearances.
The former first-round pick has carried the ball at least 13 times in every game, and I could see the Steelers leaning on him on Monday against a Giants defense that is allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry this season.
Harris had 21 carries in Russell Wilson’s first start of the season, and establishing the run against a bad run defense should open things up down the field for the Steelers on Monday.
He’s a great bet at this number to go OVER his rushing yards.
