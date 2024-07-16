Cowboys 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Dallas Overvalued to Make Postseason?)
The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East in 2023 and will look to outlast the Philadelphia Eagles yet again in 2024 to become the first team to go back-to-back in the division since the Eagles did it in 2004.
The Cowboys have made the postseason in three straight seasons and will look to make it four in a row and contend for a Super Bowl this season. However, there are looming contract decisions for Dallas entering the season, as well as some turnover and injuries on the roster that may leave the team more vulnerable than oddsmakers seem to think.
Are the odds rightfully shaded toward Dallas, one of the most talented rosters in football? Or can the Cowboys be a team that takes a step back in 2024?
First, here are the Cowboys odds to make the postseason in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: -184
- No: +146
Oddsmakers Bullish on Dallas Despite Questions About Dak Prescott Heading into Training Camp
The Cowboys enter training camp with a 64.79% implied probability of making the playoffs in 2024. Dallas has an MVP candidate in Dak Prescott and a superstar receiver in Ceedee Lamb. However, the team moved on from running back Tony Pollard, bringing back Ezekiel Elliot to pair with emerging threat Rico Dowdle in the backfield.
On defense, Micah Parsons is one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL and will look to win his first Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who replaces now Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.
While there’s talent, there are questions.
Let’s start with Prescott, who enters the final season of his contract. Further, he is already nursing an injury.
Prescott says the injury is a nonconcern and he was being cautious, but it is worth monitoring moving into training camp.
Without Pollard anymore alongside him, who rushed for 1,000 yards in 2023, can the Cowboys' offense take a step back as Elliot returns in a different phase of his career?
Dallas is rightfully pegged as a team that’s more likely than not to go to the postseason, but there may be some underlying concerns that can lead to negative outcomes in 2024.
