Cowboys 2024 Win Total Projection (Oddsmakers are Disrespecting Dallas)

Breaking down how many wins oddsmakers expect the Cowboys to have in the 2024 NFL season.

Iain MacMillan

Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys experienced yet another playoff heartbreak last season, falling to the No. 7 seed, the Green Bay Packers, in the Wild Card Round.

They'll do their best to finally make a push to the Super Bowl next season, but before they think about that they need to focus on getting back to the playoffs by having another strong regular season.

We're still a few months away from opening kickoff of the 2024 campaign, but betting markets have already become available for all 32 teams. One of which is projected win totals. Despite consistently being one of the top regular season teams, oddsmakers think there may be some regression from Dallas.

Let's take a look.

Cowboys Win Total for 2024 NFL Season

  • OVER 10.5 (+130)
  • UNDER 10.5 (-150)

The Cowboys' win total for the 2024 season is set at 10.5, with the OVER having +130 odds. That means there's just a 43.48% chance the Cowboys win 11 or more games.

That's surprising considering the Cowboys have had three-straight 12-5 seasons, including last year when they won the NFC East. Dallas will also largely be returning the same roster from last season, while also adding linebacker Eric Kendricks to help boost its defense.

If there's one thing working against the Cowboys this season it's that they have the 11th most difficult schedule based on opponent win percentage. With that being said, they still have one of the more talented rosters in the NFL and should be in position to go OVER 10.5 wins for the fourth straight season.

They're 1-point underdogs in Cleveland against the Browns in Week 1.

