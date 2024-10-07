Cowboys Disrespected in Latest Odds to Win the NFC East (Philly Still Favored)
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a comeback win on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, and while it was an ugly win, Dallas moved to 3-2 on the season.
Despite jumping ahead of the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles (who were on their bye in Week 5), Dallas remains the No. 3 choice in the latest odds to win the division.
The defending NFC East champions don’t have history on their side, as no team as repeated as the division champion in the NFC East since the Eagles did from 2001-2004, but they’ve also won 12 games in each of the last three seasons.
Latest NFC East Division Odds
- Philadelphia Eagles: +135
- Washington Commanders: +190
- Dallas Cowboys: +240
- New York Giants: +4000
Here's the implied probability – based on these odds – of each team winning the NFC East.
- Philadelphia Eagles: 42.55%
- Washington Commanders: 34.48%
- Dallas Cowboys: 29.41%
- New York Giants: 2.44%
Washington has come out of nowhere behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to get off to a 4-1 start this season. The Commanders also have the benefit of facing a last-place schedule, something that should benefit them as the season goes on.
Despite that, Dallas feels insanely undervalued at +240. The Cowboys are 3-2 with their only losses coming to a contending Baltimore Ravens team and the New Orleans Saints, who are 2-2 and could make the playoffs in the 2024 season.
While Dallas has three tough games in a row – Detroit, San Francisco, and Atlanta – coming up, it also doesn’t have a division loss that would knock it significantly back behind Philly or Washington in the standings.
Under Mike McCarthy – no matter how you feel about the Dallas head coach – the Cowboys have had a pretty impressive floor, winning 12 games in all three seasons that Dak Prescott was healthy.
With the Eagles struggling to open the season and Washington having a rookie quarterback, it’s not crazy to think that Dallas could win the NFC East. The Cowboys’ next three games will likely go a long way in determining that, but there’s value in their current price if you think Dak and company come out of that stretch with a 5-3 record or better.
