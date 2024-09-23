Cowboys NFC East Division Odds Show Cause for Concern Ahead of Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys looked great in their 2024 season opener, beating the Cleveland Browns comfortably, but have since lost two straight games to both the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.
At 1-2, is it time for Cowboys' fans to push the panic button? According to the latest odds to win the NFC East, maybe it is time for fans to get nervous.
NFC East odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Eagles -210
- Cowboys +220
- Commanders +1300
- Giants +3500
The Eagles are now the odds on favorite to win the division at -210 with the Cowboys in second at +220. That means the Cowboys have just a 31.25% implied probability to win the division after the first three weeks of the season.
If the Cowboys don't win the NFC East, getting in the playoffs could prove to be difficult. There are other teams in the NFC who are overperforming people's expectations including the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, who are both 3-0 to start the year. If those teams keep performing at a high level, wild card spots may be tough to come by.
The biggest cause for concern for the Cowboys is their defense. They have allowed their opponents to gain 6.0 yards per play, the fifth most in the NFL through the first five weeks. They also have the worst run defense in the league, allowing teams to gain 5.4 yards per rush against them.
The bright side is, Dak Prescott is still all in on this team. Their offense has averaged 5.3 yards per play and as he said after the game, you can "jump off if you want."
Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite to the Giants in Week 4.
