Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Hit Rock Bottom Following Dak Prescott Injury Update
Things are going from bad to worse for the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys following their Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Quarterback Dak Prescott -- who left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury -- reportedly is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.
Dallas has lost three games in a row to fall to 3-5, losing to playoff-caliber teams in the NFC in the process (Detroit, San Francisco and Atlanta). Dallas now holds the No. 13 spot in the conference, a sign that it's going to struggle to make the postseason in the 2024 campaign.
Following the news of Dak's injury, Dallas' Super Bowl odds hit a season-low on Monday.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Following Dak Prescott Injury
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas is now +15000 to win the Super Bowl, giving it an implied probability of just 0.66 percent.
The Super Bowl shouldn't even be on the Cowboys' minds, as they need to focus on getting back in the mix for one of the final playoff spots in the NFC. The Washington Commanders (7-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) both have at least three games of cushion over Dallas ahead of Week 10.
With Prescott out, Cooper Rush will fill in for Dallas at quarterback. The veteran backup completed 52.0 percent of his passes in relief of Dak on Sunday, throwing for 115 yards and a touchdown.
In the 17 games that Prescott has missed in his career, the Cowboys are just 9-8. Going .500 without him may not be enough to make the playoffs this season with Dallas already sitting at 3-5. When Rush started five games for Dallas in 2022, the team wen 4-1, allowing it to finish the season at 12-5.
If Rush can perform that well again, Dallas may have a chance to get back in the playoff picture in the coming weeks, but oddsmakers clearly think that's a long shot.
