Cowboys Super Bowl Odds on the Rise Following Week 1 Dominance vs. Browns
The 2024 NFL season got off to a dream start for the Dallas Cowboys.
They went to Cleveland to take on the Browns and oddsmakers had them set as 2.5-point underdogs. Betting odds be damned, the Cowboys asserted dominance over the Browns, winning in convincing fashion by a final score of 33-17.
As a result, the Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have already improved just one week into the 2024 campaign.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Before Week 1: +1900
- Cowboys Super Bowl Odds After Week 1 Win: +1500
Odds above are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Improve After Win vs. Browns
The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have improved from +1900 to +1500 after their Week 1 win against the Browns. If you translate those odds to implied probability, their chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy improved from 5.00% to 6.25%, an improvement of 1.25%.
If you were to bet $100 on them at their current odds, you'd win a profit of $1,500 if they're able to achieve the feat.
At 15-1, they're tied with the Buffalo Bills for the seventh-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs (+475), 49ers (+600), Eagles (+1000), Lions (+1000), Ravens (+1200), and Texans (+1300) are the only teams with better odds than the Cowboys.
The question surrounding the Cowboys generally hasn't been the regular season. They've gone 12-5 in the last three seasons, but only have one playoff in that time frame to show for it. Dallas fans expect the Cowboys to once again make it to the postseason, but can they finally take a step forward and make a deep run?
The Cowboys are 7-point home favorites to the Saints in Week 2 action.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.