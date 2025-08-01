Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Shift After Micah Parsons Trade Demand
Micah Parsons put the Dallas Cowboys on blast, writing a lengthy post on social media calling out their leadership and demanding a trade from the team that drafted him in 2021.
After that, the Cowboys Super Bowl odds shifted, though not as dramatically as one may think.
The Cowboys were +4700 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl yesterday. Now, they’re +4800 at FanDuel. They’re +5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook if you want better odds.
Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s had double-digit sacks each of his four seasons and is a three-time All Pro selection. Now he wants out.
In his social media post, Parsons said “I no longer want to be here,” regarding Dallas and said he officially submitted a trade request to Stephen Jones. That, of course, doesn’t guarantee he will be traded this year and the lack of odds movement supports that.
Not only have their Super Bowl moves hardly moved, but their odds against the Eagles in Week 1 have remained unchanged. They’re +6.5 point underdogs on FanDuel against the Philadelphia Eagles to start the season. That’s what they opened at.
Several Cowboys teammates voiced their support for Parsons after his public trade demand, including CeeDee Lamb.
The closest trade comp to Parsons is Khalil Mack, who the Bears acquired in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick.
It’s complicated.
Despite a talented roster, the Cowboys aren’t expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Heck, they’re +186 to make the playoffs at FanDuel. Their +4800 odds to win the Super Bowl are behind the Bears at +4400 and 19th overall in the NFL.
We’ll see if the Cowboys actually trade Parsons and if so how their Super Bowl odds move at that point. Currently they haven’t, which suggests they don’t see a trade happening.
