Cowboys vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 8
Before the season began, the Week 8 edition of Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers looked like a potential NFC Championship preview, but now that we're seven weeks through the season, there's a chance these teams don't even make the postseason.
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-3 amidst one of the worst seasons of Dak Prescott's career and the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers have a 3-4 record with losses to the likes of the Rams and Cardinals.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll give my final score prediction.
49ers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +4.5 (-108)
- 49ers -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +180
- 49ers -218
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
The odds for Sunday Night Football have largely remained steady throughout the week. We have seen some slight movement toward the 49ers. They moved to -205 to -218 on the moneyline, meaning their implied probability to win increased from 67.21% to 68.55%.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think the 49ers will win and cover the spread on Sunday night, despite the plethora of injuries they're dealing with:
We have seen the Dallas Cowboys play in six games this season and it may be time for us to accept they simply aren't a good football team in 2024. Their offense ranks amongst the worst in the league in most metrics, including ranking 24th in EPA per play and 22nd in success rate. Dak Prescott is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career, ranking 25th in EPA+CPOE composite, one spot below Daniel Jones and two spots worse than Will Levis.
The 49ers offense is banged up with still no Christian McCaffey, Brandon Aiyuk out for the season, and Deebo Samuel fighting an illness, but they should still be able to run the ball down the throat of this Dallas defense. The Cowboys simply can't stop the run, ranking dead last by a mile in opponent rush EPA.
Overall, despite being 3-4, the 49ers are still second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.1 while Dallas is 24th at -0.5. They're a far superior team and we should treat them as such.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean toward it staying UNDER the set mark of 47. The 49ers offensive injuries and the lack of consistent play from Prescott leads me to think both defenses will have an advantage against the offenses. That reflects in my final score prediction.
Final score prediction: 49ers 24, Cowboys 16
