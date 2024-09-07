Cowboys vs. Browns Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Bet on CeeDee Lamb)
One of the best matchups in the NFL on Sunday is between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, with Dallas sitting as a slight underdog on the road.
These teams both have playoff expectations after making it in the 2023 season, and they return a lot of key playmakers in 2024.
So, who should we bet on to score a touchdown?
Fresh off of a new contract extension, CeeDee Lamb is an easy bet on the Cowboys side, but the rest of the board is a little murky.
I’m focused on two pass catchers, and a running back, for my best TD scorers in this matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD Scorer (+130)
- Jake Ferguson Anytime TD Scorer (+225)
- Jerome Ford Anytime TD Scorer (+130)
CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD Scorer (+130)
The Cowboys finally paid Lamb, showing him that they value his production in his career, especially his massive 2023 season.
In 2023, Lamb caught 12 scores and made 135 catches on a whopping 181 targets. Oh, and by the way, he had 1,749 receiving yards.
We know that Lamb is going to be the focal point of the Dallas offense, and even against a tough Cleveland defense, he’s a must bet.
A big reason for that is the uncertainty in Dallas’ backfield with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook all expected to get action on the ground. I’d rather roll with Lamb in this market since we know he’ll have the ball thrown his way many times on Sunday.
Jake Ferguson Anytime TD Scorer (+225)
Now, if Lamb doesn’t find the end zone, I really like tight end Jake Ferguson to score for Dallas.
Ferguson had 102 targets, 71 catches and five scores in the 2023 season, playing a steady role week in and week out for Dallas.
The Browns are an elite defense, but they did allow 23 passing touchdowns last season – which was in the middle of the pack in the NFL.
At +225, Ferguson is worth a shot in Week 1.
Jerome Ford Anytime TD Scorer (+130)
Nick Chubb is beginning the season on the PUP list for the Browns, which means Jerome Ford is going to see the majority of the work in the backfield – similar to last season.
Ford scored four times on the ground and five times through the air in the 2023 season, averaging 3.99 yards per carry.
He wasn’t super efficient, but Ford averaged 12.0 carries and 2.6 receptions per game, giving him a solid floor, in terms of his touches, to find the end zone.
Since Deshaun Watson has struggled in his Cleveland tenure, I’d rather back a running back to score than any of the Browns’ pass catchers in Week 1.
