Cowboys vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Back Cleveland as Small Home Favorite)
Two teams with goals of making deep playoff runs start its season in Cleveland when the Browns take on the visiting Cowboys.
Cleveland withstood injuries last season to make the playoffs, but with Deshaun Watson fully healthy, the team will look to take the next step with an elite defense. Can the team show up at home against an elite Cowboys defense?
Here’s the odds for Sunday’s matchup as well as a final score prediction.
Cowboys vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys: +2.5 (-110)
- Browns: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +118
- Browns: -136
Total: 40.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cowboys vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
Our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan has thought long and hard about this one, but ultimately landed on the small home favorite.
My initial thought is the Cowboys is the easiest bet on the board in Week 1, but I simply can't look past the Browns' defensive numbers at home last season. They allowed just 3.7 yards per snap on their home field in 2023, the fewest in the NFL by 0.8. On the road, they allowed 2.1 more yards per snap at 5.8, which raises some major red flags to me. They also allowed 17.4 more points per game on the road.
What are the Browns doing at home where they have a historic defense but then turn into a bunch of pylons when they play on the road? Are they cheating? Do just get a good night sleep the night before? I don't know what's going on but I'm not betting on them at home until I see their home/road splits even out this season.
I’ll agree with the expert. The Cowboys had a tumultuous offseason that saw the team handle plenty of contract issues with the likes of CeeDee Lamb that may have the team out of sorts early against a stifling Browns defense.
Final Score Prediction: Browns 17, Cowboys 16
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
