Cowboys vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns will face-off in a Week 1 duel between two teams who lost in the opening round of last year's NFL Playoffs.
The Cowboys are fresh off their third-straight 12-5 season, but only have one playoff win to show for it. Meanwhile, the Browns are coming off a campaign that was riddled with injuries for them but will look to lean on their dominate defense to return to the postseason for the second straight year.
It's time to take a look at what you need to know to bet on this opening week interconference showdown.
Cowboys vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +2.5 (-105)
- Browns -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +120
- Browns -145
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cowboys record: 0-0
- Browns record: 0-0
Cowboys vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Cowboys' last 13 road games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Browns' last eight games
- Browns are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games
- Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC East opponents
Cowboys vs. Browns Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Brandin Cooks, WR - Questionable
- Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable
- Damone Clark, LB - Questionable
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Questionable
- Eric Kendricks, LB - Questionable
Browns Injury Report
- Dustin Hopkins, K - Questionable
- David Bell, WR - Questionable
- Pierre Strong Jr., RB - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Maurice Hurst II, DT - Questionable
- Jordan Hicks, LB - Questionable
- James Hudson III, OT - Questionable
- Nathaniel Watson, LB - Questionable
Cowboys vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons: The Cowboys' edge-rusher has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since his rookie season in 2021, finishing in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting each season. He's the heart and soul of this Cowboys' defense and will play a significant role in their success this season.
Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy: One of the more significant additions to the Browns roster this offseason was trading for Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. The wide receiver racked up 3,053 and 211 receptions across four seasons with the Broncos and will look to give the Browns a solid No. 2 at the position behind Amari Cooper.
Cowboys vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this interconference showdown in the Week 1 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
My initial thought is the Cowboys is the easiest bet on the board in Week 1, but I simply can't look past the Browns' defensive numbers at home last season. They allowed just 3.7 yards per snap on their home field in 2023, the fewest in the NFL by 0.8. On the road, they allowed 2.1 more yards per snap at 5.8, which raises some major red flags to me. They also allowed 17.4 more points per game on the road.
What are the Browns doing at home where they have a historic defense but then turn into a bunch of pylons when they play on the road? Are they cheating? Do they just get a good night's sleep the night before? I don't know what's going on but I'm not betting on them at home until I see their home/road splits even out this season.
Pick: Browns -2.5 (-110)
