Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The wait is finally over. The 2025 NFL season is finally here.
The defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will host the Dallas Cowboys on opening night. The vibes couldn't be more different mongst the two fanbases. The Eagles' are looking primed to defend their title while the Cowboys just shipped their best player to Green Bay and are a longshot to make the playoffs.
Now, let's talk about betting on opening night. It's time to dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC East rivalry matchup.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +7.5 (-110)
- Eagles -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +315
- Eagles -400
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Cowboys Record: 0-0
- Eagles Record: 0-0
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in their most recent seven games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Cowboys' most recent eight games
- Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in Philadelphia
- Eagles have won 11 straight home games
- Eagles are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
Cowboys vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Perrion Winfrey, DT - Questionable
- John Stephens Jr., TE - IR
- Christian Matthew, CB - IR
- Caelen Carson, CB - IR
- Phil Mafah, RB - IR
Eagles Injury Report
- Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable
- Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable
- Andrew Mukuba, S - Questionable
- Willie Kampkin, C - IR
- DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable
Cowboys vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
Saquon Barkley, RB - Eagles
There's no question about who is the player to watch in this game. The reining Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, will try to once again lead the Eagles' offense. Barkley racked up 223 rushing yards in two games against the Cowboys last season, averaging 5.18 yards per carry. If he carries his 2024 momentum into 2025, the Cowboys stand little to no chance in this game.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER on Thursday night:
I think the spread is set at the exact right number at 7.5 in favor of the defending champions, so I'm going to look at the total instead and trust the best unit on the field in this game, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. This is a defense that allowed the fewest yards per play in the NFL last season at 4.8, while also ranking first in opponent success rate and third in opponent EPA per play.
I'm not ready to believe in the Cowboys' offense either. Despite adding George Pickens in the offseason, people forget that Dak Prescott was having his worst season as a pro before going down with an injury last year. Through eight starts, he completed just 64.7% of passes and threw for only 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
I think this total is a couple of points too high for a game involving a team with an elite defense and a run-first mentality on offense.
Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!