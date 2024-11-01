Cowboys vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Target CeeDee Lamb, Bijan Robinson)
The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of a win on Sunday when they take on the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
Atlanta is in the driver’s seat in the division after knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time this season last week, but can it beat Dallas?
The Cowboys are struggling mightily right now, losing badly to the Detroit Lions before a six-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, the prop market is a great place to start.
I’m eyeing some plays for two of the top playmakers – one on each team – for this Week 9 clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bijan Robinson OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-110)
- CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (-125)
- Rico Dowdle OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Bijan Robinson OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-110)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan loves Bijan Robinson against this Dallas rush defense, and he broke down why in his Player Prop Countdown for Week 9:
The Cowboys' defense has been abysmal against the run this season allowing 4.8 yards per carry and 154.6 total rushing yards per game. They're also dead last in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Tyler Allgeier has been getting carries at times this season, but his usage has been blown out of proportion. Bijan Robinson has still played 68% of snaps in each of the past two weeks including a game against the Seahawks where he racked up 103 yards on 21 attempts.
CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (-125)
Even though a lot of it came with Dallas down big, CeeDee Lamb went off in Week 8, catching 13 of his 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Lamb is now up to four receiving scores on the season, and he has a favorable matchup against a Falcons team that has allowed 13 passing touchdowns – the seventh most in the NFL.
Lamb is always going to see a massive target share, and if Dallas falls behind again, it only should further his chances to score in Week 9.
Rico Dowdle OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Dallas running back Rico Dowdle missed last week’s game with an illness, but he’s been a consistent option in the receiving game for the Cowboys all season long.
Dowdle has at least 17 receiving yards in four of his six games, and he now takes on an Atlanta team that has allowed 47 receptions by running backs – fourth most in the NFL – in Week 9.
If Dowdle is back at full strength, he’s a great bet to clear this prop for the fifth time this season.
