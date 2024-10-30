Cowboys vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys are on the brink of allowing their 2024 playoff hopes to disappear, sitting at 3-4 through the first eight weeks of the NFL season.
They can get back on track in Week 9 when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons, who are sitting atop the NFC South at 5-3. Can the Cowboys pull off the upset?
Cowboys vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +2.5 (-105)
- Falcons -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +120
- Falcons -145
Total
- OVER 52 (-110)
- UNDER 52 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Cowboys Record: 3-4
- Falcons Record: 5-3
Cowboys vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Stars are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Cowboys' last nine games
- The UNDER is 6-1 the last seven times the Cowboys have played in Atlanta
- Cowboys are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC opponents
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Falcons' last five games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Falcons last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
Cowboys vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Micah Parsons, LB - Questionable
- Rico Dowdle, RB - Questionable
- Caelen Carson, CB - Questionable
- Sam Williams, DE - Reserve-Sus
- Amani Oruwariye, CB - Questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Justin Simmons, S - Questionable
- Troy Andersen, LB - Questionable
- Ruke Orhorhoro, DT - Questionable
- Lorenzo Carter, LB - IR
Cowboys vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott: If the Cowboys want any chance of getting back into the mix of things this season, they need Dak Prescott to step up. He's having the worst statistical season of his career and he's handing points to the other team by throwing eight interceptions already on the year. He needs to find his stride or their season is going to be over sooner rather than later.
Atlanta Falcons
A.J. Terrell: The Falcons No. 1 cornerback hasn't had his best stuff at times this season, but he'll have to bring his "A" game as he'll be matched up with one of the best receivers in the league in CeeDee Lamb. If he can shut him down, the Falcons have a great chance of winning this game.
Cowboys vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
I gave out the Cowboys as my upset pick of the week in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
My upset pick of the week is the Cowboys to take down the Falcons. Analytically, the Cowboys have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season but I have to think they're a team that's going to see some positive regression. They have almost the exact same roster as last season when they went 12-5 and ranked near the top of the league in almost every metric.
When it comes to the Falcons, I have some major concerns about their defense. Their only hope to win games is to have their offense put up 30+ a game, which they've managed to do more often than not, but if their offense stumbles at all, they'll lose. They're 23rd in opponent EPA per play and 26th in opponent success rate. Arguably the most concerning aspect of their defense is their inability to stop teams on third down, ranking 30th in opponent third down conversion rate (49.04%).
The Cowboys get back on track with a win this week.
Pick: Cowboys +120
