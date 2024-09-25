Cowboys vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 4 (Giants Can Cover?)
Thursday Night Football features a NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, who both enter this game at 1-2.
Dallas has not played well over the last two weeks, getting dominated on the ground by the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. While Dallas’ offense found life in the second half of Week 3, it still ranks 30th in rushing yards and just 16th in yards per play.
Despite that, oddsmakers are still favoring the Cowboys over the Giants, who picked up their first win of the 2024 season against the same team Dallas has beaten – the Cleveland Browns.
Can Daniel Jones and company stun Dallas in Week 4?
Using the latest analysis from our NFL betting insiders – and the latest odds – I’m attempting to predict the final score of this primetime matchup, hopefully giving bettors a side to take in the process.
Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cowboys -5.5 (-112)
- Giants +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -245
- Giants: +200
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
After opening the week as 4.5-point favorites, the Cowboys are now favored by 5.5 against the Giants, a sign that oddsmakers – and bettors – are expecting a bounce-back showing from Dak Prescott and company.
Cowboys vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
When it comes to betting on this game, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is looking at the OVER, which he outlined in his Road to 272 Bets – his picks for every game, every week.
The Cowboys have been one of the more baffling teams so far this season. Not only are they 1-2 with losses to the Saints and Ravens, but their metrics haven't been good either. Specifically, it's been their defense that has let them down. They've allowed 6.0 yards per play through the first three weeks, the fifth most in the NFL.
It's hard for me to trust the Cowboys' defense when it comes to covering this spread but I also don't want to bet against the Dallas offense, which has a chance to torch the Giants on Thursday night. My solution to that problem is to sit back and root for points in this NFC East showdown.
Outside of a bad Week 1 performance, the Giants' have shown the ability to move the ball at times too, especially when they decide to feed Malik Nabers like they did last week against the Browns. Unless the Cowboys' defense shows something they haven't in their first three weeks, New York's offense will be able to score some points and contribute the OVER.
Dallas’ defense is the major concern here, and laying 5.5 points with a team that can’t stop the run isn’t ideal.
New York should lean on Devin Singletary and the running game to move the chains, and Dallas’ offense has been underwhelming since Week 1 – and even then it was propelled by a solid defensive game.
I do think Dallas wins this game, but it won’t be a blowout.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 23
