Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 2-1 this season.
The Giants are coming off their first win of the season. The Cowboys are reeling from two consecutive losses. Interestingly, both teams’ only victory has been against the Cleveland Browns.
Historically the Cowboys have had the upper-hand in this divisional matchup. Will that trend continue on Thursday night? Let’s break it down.
Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cowboys -4.5 (-108)
- Giants +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -205
- Giants +170
Total
- 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cowboys vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday September 26
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime
- Cowboys Record: 1-2
- Giants Record: 1-2
Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Dating back to 2021, the Cowboys are 7-1 in this matchup
- The Cowboys are 5-3 ATS in that same span
- The over hit in five of those eight contests
- The Giants and Cowboys are both 1-2 ATS this season
- Cowboys games have gone over in all three games this season
- Giants games have gone under in all three
- Dak Prescott is 10-5 in his career on Thursday Night Football
- Daniel Jones is 0-5 in his career on Thursday Night Football
Cowboys vs. Giants Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- T Tyler Guyton (knee) questionable
Giants Injury Report
- T Evan Neal questionable
- CB Nick McCloud
Cowboys vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
Lamb has yet to get really going, and this should be the spot we see him finally get back in sync with Prescott. He was doubled up by the Ravens defense in Week 3, but the Giants are unlikely to be able to bottle him up. The Giants have allowed a 68% catch-rate (10th-highest) and four touchdowns (T-3 most) to wideouts through the season’s first three games.
Giants WR Malik Nabers
Nabers is already setting records in his rookie season. Through his first three games, he has 271 receiving yards (fifth) and three receiving touchdowns (T-1st). He is the key to the success of this GIants offense. Nabers owns 53% of the team’s total receiving yards, and he’s Daniel Jones’s first read 50% of the time (only Cooper Kupp has a higher first-read percentage). Nabers is commanding an NFL-leading 36% target share, and his 56% air yards share is second only to Calvin Ridley.
Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The onus is on Dallas to win this one. After three straight losses at home, they may even be relieved to be on the road this week where they can concentrate on taking care of business.
Historically, the Cowboys have had the upper hand in this matchup, and it should remain that way on Thursday night. This is a prime spot for the Cowboys to bounce back.
Daniel Jones’ 21% off-target rate is among the worst in the league, and his 71.4% adjusted completion-rate ranks 27th. The Cowboys defense should be able to apply some pressure to Jones. The Cowboys have allowed just a 55.8% completion rate to wide receivers this season (third-best).
If the Giants have been paying any attention, they’ll know the key to beating Dallas is with the run game. Look for Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy to try to move the ball on the ground while Daniel Jones add some ground yards of his own.
Jones has averaged 43 rushing yards in his five career games vs. the Cowboys. That should open up some opportunities for Malik Nabers in the passing game.
The Cowboys have averaged 25.7 points per game this season while the Giants have averaged just 15.
The Cowboys defense has allowed 29.7 points per game, while the Giants have allowed just 21.
After signing record-breaking contracts with QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb late in the off-season The Cowboys have to get back on track Thursday, and I’m willing to bet they do it in decisive fashion, looking more like the Week 1 team than the one we’ve seen the past two weeks.
Pick: Cowboys -4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
