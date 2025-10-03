Cowboys vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can the Cowboys Cover?)
America’s team finished Week 4 with a tie and will look to secure its second win of the season at MetLife Stadium this weekend. The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the New York Jets in a Week 5 matchup on Sunday and are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas doesn’t seem to be having any problems on offense with CeeDee Lamb sidelined by a high ankle sprain and racked up 40 points against the Packers in its latest game. Slowing down opposing teams has been challenging, though.
The Jets up-and-down offense will look to take advantage of but might not have the ability to put enough points on the board in this matchup.
Cowboys vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys: -2.5 (-110)
- Jets: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -134
- Jets: +114
Total
- 47.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Dallas and New York are 2-2 against the spread and neither side has been better at covering at home or on the road this season. The Cowboys have been able to rely on their offense week to week, and that gives them an edge over the Jets.
Cowboys vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
Say what you want about the Cowboys, but they do put points on the board. Dallas has amassed 114 points on the year and only four teams have tallied more. Lamb has missed two games of the team’s four games, so clearly his absence hasn’t been too damaging.
The Cowboys are averaging a league-high 404.3 yards of offense per game while the Jets are just outside the bottom 10 in the same category. That being said, New York will likely need to bring its very best on offense to secure a win.
Dallas doesn’t have a strong defense, but New York’s offense lost a little punch in Week 4 when Braelon Allen suffered a sprain. Banking on the road favorites seems like the best option here.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jets 21
