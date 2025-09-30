Cowboys vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The New York Jets are still searching for their first win as they welcome in the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
The Cowboys are coming off a rare tie against the Packers with each team putting 40 points on the board. Meanwhile, the Jets suffered yet another loss, with the game not being quite as close as the 27-21 final score indicates.
Which team – if any – will get the win on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.
Cowboys vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys -3 (-102)
- Jets +3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -155
- Jets: +130
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cowboys vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cowboys record: 1-2-1
- Jets record: 0-4
Cowboys vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Cowboys are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 2-2 in the Cowboys' games this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Jets' games this season.
- The Cowboys are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jets are 1-1 against the spread at home this season.
Cowboys vs. Jets Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Miles Sanders - questionable
- Malik Hooker - questionable
- Tyler Guyton - questionable
- CeeDee Lamb - out
- Tyler Booker - out
Jets Injury Report
- Kene Nwangwu - questionable
- Jermaine Johnson - questionable
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - questionable
Cowboys vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
If you were to tell football fans that Dak Prescott would be leading the league with 1,119 passing yards through four weeks, you’d have to think that the Cowboys would have at least two wins, right? Well, that obviously hasn’t been the case.
It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Prescott, throwing for 188, 361, 251, and 319 yards through four weeks. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, those 188 and 251 games were on the road.
If the Jets have anything going for them, it’s their passing defense, at least in terms of yards. After getting shredded for 244 yards and four touchdowns by Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, they held Josh Allen to 148 yards, Baker Mayfield to 233, and Tua Tagovailoa to 177 yards (but two touchdown passes) on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys are going to need Prescott to find his game on the road if they want to turn their season around.
Cowboys vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
These are two of the worst defensive teams in football in terms of points allowed. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most points (132) with the Jets’ 120 points allowed the fourth-most in the league.
It’s been fairly consistent for both sides as well.
The Cowboys allowed 24, 37, 31, and 40 points in their four games. The Jets? 34, 30, 29, and 27.
Now, the question becomes can these offenses put up points?
Dallas has put up 40 points twice at home, but only 20 and 14 on the road. The Jets were held to 10 points by the Bills, but managed 32, 27, and 21 in their other three contests.
This should be a game without much defense, resulting in a final score flying over the total.
Pick: Over 47.5 (-105)
