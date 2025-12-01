Cowboys vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
Both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 14 of the 2025 season.
Detroit lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, falling to 7-5 in the 2025 season, and the Lions are facing a massive uphill battle in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears sitting at 9-3 and the Packers at 8-3-1.
Dallas, on the other hand, has pulled off back-to-back upsets over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, moving over .500 at 6-5-1 in the 2025 season. The Cowboys gave a favorable finish to the 2025 season, taking on Detroit, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington and the New York Giants.
So, it’s not impossible that Dallas could make the playoffs in a loaded NFC.
Oddsmakers have set the Lions as favorites on Thursday night, as both teams are coming off a regular week of rest since they played on Thanksgiving.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this Week 14 matchup.
Cowboys vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +3 (+100)
- Lions -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +145
- Lions: -175
Total
- 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cowboys vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 4
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Cowboys record: 6-5-1
- Lions record: 7-5
Cowboys vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Cowboys are 7-5 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 6-6 against the spread this season.
- Dallas is 3-3 against the spread on the road.
- Detroit is 3-3 against the spread at home.
- The Lions are 3-1 against the spread after a loss.
- Dallas is 5-1 against the spread as an underdog.
- The OVER is 8-4 in Dallas’ games this season (the top OVER team in the NFL).
- The OVER is 7-5 in the Lions’ 12 games this season.
Cowboys vs. Lions Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- TBA
Lions Injury Report
- Amon-Ra St. Brown – questionable
- TBA
Cowboys vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Cowboys
It’s been a terrific season for George Pickens, who made some crucial catches down the stretch – including a 2-point conversion – in Dallas’ win over Kansas City on Thanksgiving.
In 12 games this season, Pickens has 73 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, picking up at least 78 receiving yards in each of his last seven games.
Detroit is a top-10 team in EPA/Rush this season, but it is just 16th in EPA/Pass, which should lead to Dallas throwing the ball a ton in this game. Dak Prescott and Pickens have established a nice rapport, and Pickens is the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb.
If Dallas gets things going through the air like the Packers did in Week 13 against Detroit, it could be a long day for the Lions defense.
Cowboys vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
The Cowboys have been on fire since the trade deadline, as they’ve really slowed down opponent’s running games with Quinnen Williams on the defensive line.
That could be huge for Dallas against the two-headed monster of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) misses this game for Detroit. The Lions were unable to keep up with Green Bay without their No. 1 receiver, and they have a tough test with a red-hot Dallas offense on Thursday.
The Cowboys are coming off two of their best wins of the season against Philly and Kansas City, and they are clearly trending in the right direction while Detroit has dropped back-to-back games against contenders while nearly losing to the New York Giants between that.
The Cowboys are 5-1 against the spread as underdogs, and I think they’re live to win this game outright as well.
Pick: Cowboys +3 (+100 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.