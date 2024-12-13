Cowboys vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers are set to face-off in an NFL Week 15 showdown between two teams who won't be making a playoff appearance.
The Panthers have long been eliminated, but the vibes are high now that Bryce Young has been playing at a high level since returning as the starter. With that being said, in a largely meaningless game, sometimes the best value in the betting market lies in player props, so that's what we're targeting in this article.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Player Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Rico Dowdle OVER 86.5 Rush Yards (-114)
- Chuba Hubbard OVER 85.5 Rush Yards (-114)
- Xavier Legette Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Rico Dowdle OVER 86.5 Rush Yards (-114)
This is a game between two of the worst run defenses in the NFL so we're going to go ahead and back both running backs to have big games. The Panthers' enter Week 15 ranking 31st in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate. They also allow 5.0 yards per carry, tied for the highest amount in the league.
Rico Dowdle has thrived since taking over the primary role at running back for the Cowboys. He's coming off a 131-yard performance against the Bengals and has now improved his season long yards per carry to 4.8. I'll back him to have another big game in Week 15.
Chuba Hubbard OVER 85.5 Rush Yards (-114)
As I wrote above, both defenses are amongst the worst at stopping the run in the NFL. The Cowboys rank dead last in opponent rush EPA and 26th in opponent rush success rate. They also allow 4.8 yards per carry, which ranks 29th in the league.
Chuba Hubbard has averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the season and he's coming off a strong 92-yard performance against a stout Eagles defense. He has a far easier matchup ahead of him on Sunday.
Xavier Legette Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Xavier Legette has seen plenty of targets recently. Bryce Young has thrown his way at least six times in three straight games. He already has four touchdowns on the season and now based on well Young has played, he's a great bet to score for a fifth time in 2024 with his odds set at +270.
NFL Week 15 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!