Cowboys vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Carolina Panthers have looked impressive in recent weeks since Bryce Young was put back in as their starting quarterback and as a result they're listed as the betting favorite in a game for the first time since 2022.
The Panthers will host a Cowboys team that suffered a back-breaking loss on Monday against the Bengals and now, coming off a short week, may not have the mojo they had heading into Week 14.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +1 (-110)
- Panthers -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -102
- Panthers -118
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cowboys vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bank of American Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cowboys record: 5-8
- Panthers record: 3-10
Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 10-5 in the Cowboys' last 15 games
- Cowboys are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. Panthers
- Cowboys are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC opponents
- Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Panthers' last 11 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Panthers' last five games vs. NFC East opponents
Cowboys vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Doubtful
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable
- C.J. Goodwin, CB - Questionable
- Cooper Beebe, G - Questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Caleb Farley, CB - Questionable
- Jadeveon Clowney, LB - Questionable
- Jalen Coker, WR - Questionable
- Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable
- Raheem Blackshear, RB - Questionable
Cowboys vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: Rico Dowdle has thrived since the Cowboys made him the primary running back and he's now averaging 4.8 yards per carry on the season. If the Cowboys want to win this game, leaning on him against the Panthers poor run defense is going to be a smart strategy.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: Every week from here on out is another chance for Bryce Young to convince the Panthers to not go after a quarterback this offseason and instead build the team around him. He's done a great job of doing that since taking back the starting role, but a strong final four weeks would solidify his job for 2025.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm going to back the Panthers to get the win on their home field:
I was wrong about the Panthers getting put in their place against the Eagles last week. Maybe it's time to give them some credit, especially Bryce Young who looks more comfortable than ever. Carolina may be in a unique situation that other teams at the bottom of the standings aren't in where the vibes have to be relatively high, knowing that Young is playing significantly better and the team has given some of the best in the league all they can handle.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys' season is all but over and I have no faith in betting on Cooper Rush, who has been horrific since filling in for Dak Prescott. He ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every quarterback statistic and is significantly worse than Young since last year's No. 1 pick returned to action.
I'll take the Panthers as slight home favorites against the imploding Cowboys.
Pick: Panthers -1 (-110)
