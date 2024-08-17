Cowboys vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Cowboys and Raiders are treating the preseason differently.
The Raiders are searching for clarity in regards to its quarterback competition. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell continue to duke it out for who will be the starter at the beginning of the season, with both slated to play in the second preseason game at home.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys will limit exposure to much of the starters as this game will be dictated by the backups for the most part, meaning we can expect to see Trey Lance for a majority of this game, like the preseason opener.
With motivations being different for each team, is the point spread justified with the Raiders as a big home favorite, or can the Cowboys cover a big number?
Here’s how I’m betting this preseason matchup.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys: +7 (-110)
- Raiders: -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +250
- Raiders: -310
Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cowboys vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 17th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Cowboys Record: 0-1
- Raiders Record: 0-1
Cowboys vs. Raiders Preseason Betting Trends
- Mike McCarthy is 30-31 in preseason games as a head coach, 29-32 against the spread
- Neither team covered as favorites in Week 1 of the preseason
Cowboys vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Trey Lance: Lance received a lion’s share of the snaps in Week 1 of the preseason, and it figures to be the same cadence in Week 2. The former No. 3 overall pick completed 61% of his 41 passes for 188 yards while rushing for 44 yards on six carries.
Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O’Connell: Last year’s starter, O’Connell started the opener, completing seven-of-nine passes for 76 yards, but it was Minshew who took more snaps overall. There’s a possibility we see O’Connell come in with the second team but play more in this one as Minshew gets time to gel with the starters as this QB competition heats up.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
The anticipation is that the Raiders will have its starters play in some capacity, but its fair to question how much.
While Las Vegas played its two competing quarterbacks for much of the game, the team lost its preseason opener, and I think this number is way overblown in favor of the home team.
The Cowboys may run the second and third stringers in this one, but Lance showed an ability to move the ball well in a preseason setting as the Cowboys averaged 4.4 yards per play, similar to the Raiders 4.7 against the Vikings.
However, it was a big concern for the Raiders that the defense allowed the Vikings to post 7.2 yards per play in the opener, which makes me believe the Cowboys can be competitive on the road and keep the score respectable.
I’m grabbing the points.
PICK: Cowboys +7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.