Cowboys vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 5
Betting on anytime touchdown scorers and Sunday Night Football go together like peanut butter and jelly.
With only one game to watch and bet on to cap off Sunday's NFL action, we might as well place a couple of touchdown bets and try to win some money. If you're looking for a couple of touchdown bets for tonight's showdown between the Cowboys and Steelers, you've come to the right place.
I'm betting on one player from each team to find the end zone. Let's dive into it.
Cowboys vs. Steelers Touchdown Bets
- Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown +230
- Jalen Tolbert Anytime Touchdown +255
Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown
Pat Freiermuth continues to be an underrated weapon in this Steelers' offense. He's second on the team in targets (20), receptions (17), and receiving yards (156) yet his odds are still north of 2-1 to score a touchdown.
He's fresh off a game against the Colts where he recorded his first score of the season and he should be in a great spot to find the end zone of the second straight week.
Jalen Tolbert Anytime Touchdown
Jalen Tolbert is already the No. 2 target in the passing game for the Cowboys with 19 targets, 13 receptions, and 160 yards. Now, with Brandin Cooks ruled out, I expect the Cowboys to lean on Tolbert even more in tonight's pivotal Sunday Night Football showdown.
It's also worth noting the weakness of the Steelers' defense is their secondary. If the Cowboys are going to score in this game, it's likely to come through the air.
