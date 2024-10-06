Cowboys vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 5
The Cowboys travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday night for a non-conference matchup. The game total is set at 44, with the Steelers favored at home by -2.5.
Here are the player props I am targeting in this matchup — all odds according to DraftKings.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Steelers
Rico Dowdle over 13.5 receiving yards (-115)
The Steelers have been tough on opposing runners, allowing just 69 ground yards per game and 3.64 yards per carry to running backs.
However, they have allowed 31 receiving yards per game with a 94% catch rate to opposing runners. Dowdle has averaged three targets and 25 receiving yards per game this season. With the Cowboys expected to be in a close matchup and also down a receiver in Brandin Cooks, Dowdle should catch a few underneath passes from Dak Prescott -- especially with the Steelers applying pressure.
Dowdle has exceeded this prop in each of his last three games.
Justin Fields anytime TD (+165)
It’s hard to pass up the value for Justin Fields to run one in himself. The Cowboys allowed a rushing TD to both Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson, and tonight, they are playing without DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.
Fields has three rushing touchdowns this season, while Steelers’ running backs have combined for zero.
Jalen Tolbert over 3.5 receptions (+120)
This prop is plus money for a reason.
The Steelers are allowing an average of just 17 completions per game this season, and we know CeeDee Lamb will get the bulk of those along with Jake Ferguson and -- as mentioned above, Rico Dowdle.
However, here are the QBs the Steelers have faced:
Week 1- Kirk Cousins (returning from injury)
Week 2- Bo Nix
Week 3 -Justin Herbert (injured),
Week 4 -Anthony Richardson (injured)/Joe Flacco.
I’m going to bet Dak is a level above those quarterbacks. With no Brandin Cooks Sunday night, Jalen Tolbert, who has the same number of targets as Brandin Cooks this season (19), will need to step up and be the outside threat.
