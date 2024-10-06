Cowboys vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys haven't lived up to expectations through the first four weeks of the season, sitting with a 2-2 record. Even in their wins, the Cowboys haven't looked like the dominant version we're used to seeing.
They'll do their best to correct that narrative on Sunday night when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a classic showdown. The Steelers have got off to an impressive 3-1 record and can now continue to hold on to the top spot in the AFC North with another win tonight.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Cowboys vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +3 (-115)
- Steelers -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +124
- Steelers -148
Total
- OVER 44 (-108)
- UNDER 44 (-112)
The Steelers originally opened as 2.5-point favorites, but the line has continued to move in their favor. The line has moved half a point from Steelers -2.5 to Steelers -3. The total for the game has increased one point from 43 to 44.
Cowboys vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Cowboys to pull off the upset on Sunday Night Football:
The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a coming-out party sooner or later and it could be on Sunday night. Their biggest weakness is their inability to run the football effectively or stop the run on defense. Luckily for them, the Steelers can't run the football offensively and can be had through the air defensively.
That adds up to the Cowboys having a great stylistic matchup in this interconference showdown.
While Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh offensive has been effective, it's been tough to totally trust them. They're 21st in yards per play (4.9), 20th in EPA/Play, and 21st in Success Rate. We should also keep in mind they haven't exactly had a tough start to their schedule with their toughest games coming against a Falcons team in Kirk Cousins' first start with the team and a Chargers team who didn't have Justin Herbert for the majority of the game.
It's time to sell your stock on the Steelers and take the Cowboys as underdogs on Sunday Night Football.
When it comes to the total, I'm leaning toward this being a low-scoring affair. It's tough to trust the OVER in any game involving the Steelers. They have one of the best defenses in the NFL but one of the worst offenses, which generally leads to low-scoring games.
Final score prediction: Cowboys 21, Steelers 16
