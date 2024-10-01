SI

Cowboys vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

Jennifer Piacenti

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys (2-2) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (3-1) for a non-conference matchup on Sunday night Football.

These two teams last squared off in 2020.

The Steelers have been off to a strong start behind QB Justin Fields, and they will look to bounce-back from their Week 4 loss (24-27) to the Indianapolis Colts, in which they also scored the most points in a single game this season.

The Cowboys got back on track in Week 4, beating the Giants and bringing their season record to 2-2. However, it was at the expense of two major players for the Cowboys. Dallas will be without DE DeMarcus Lawrence for 4-8 weeks, and are also preparing to play without star LB Micah Parsons this weekend. 

The Steelers are favored at home, but can the Cowboys pull off the upset?

Let’s break it down. 

Cowboys vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Steelers -2.5
  • Cowboys +2.5

Moneyline

  • Steelers -135
  • Cowboys +114

Total

  • 43

Cowboys vs. Steelers How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday October 6
  • Game Time: 8:20 pm EST 
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • How to Watch: NBC
  • SteelersRecord: 
  • Cowboys Record:

Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Trends

  • The Cowboys are 1-3 ATS this year
  • The Steelers are 3-1 ATS
  • Dallas is 1-1 ATS as the underdog this year
  • Three Steelers games have gone under their listed totals
  • Three Cowboys games have gone over their listed totals
  • Dak Prescott is 12-8 career on Sunday nights 
  • Justin Fields in 0-2 on Sunday Night 

Cowboys vs. Steelers Injury Reports

Cowboys Injury Report

  • DE Demarcus Lawrence - out
  • LB Micah Parsons- doubtful 
  • T Tyler Guyton - questionable 

Steelers Injury Report

  • RB Jaylen Warren- questionable 
  • OL James Daniels -out
  • RB Cordarelle Patterson - questionable 
  • LB Alex Highsmith- out

Cowboys vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb finally got going last week vs. the Giants, and though the Steelers defense has been tough overall, they have allowed the ninth-most receiving yards this year to receivers in the slot, where CeeDee runs 54% of his routes. 

Steelers QB Justin Fields 

Fields had an impressive game in Week 4 despite taking the loss, finishing with 312 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 55 ground yards and two rushing scores vs. the Colts. Russell WIlson isn’t getting his job back this week. Fields is becoming more than a game manager for the Steelers. The matchup with Dallas, who allowed Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to run all over them, is especially strong for this dual-threat QB. Dallas will be missing DeMarcus Lawrence,  and they are preparing to play without Micah Parsons, too.   

Cowboys vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick

The Cowboys are averaging 24.3 points per game this season while the Steelers defense is allowing the second-fewest points to opposing teams (13.3).  However, the Steelers did allow two passing touchdowns to Joe Flacco last week along with eight catches, 82 yards and a touchdown to slot receiver Josh Downs.

The Steelers offense has scored just 18.8 points per game while the Dallas defense has allowed 26.   The Cowboys are hurting defensively, and the Steelers should be able to take advantage of their deficiencies. 

The Cowboys have just three giveaways this season and if the offensive line can hold up, the Cowboys offense should be able to put some points on the board.  

However, the Steelers are the better-coached team and the undisciplined Cowboys are likely to cost themselves an outright win.  Still, the experienced Prescott has the advantage in Prime Time, so I’ll grab the points for the underdog. 

Pick:  Cowboys +2.5 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jennifer Piacenti
JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

Home/Betting