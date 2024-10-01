Cowboys vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys (2-2) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (3-1) for a non-conference matchup on Sunday night Football.
These two teams last squared off in 2020.
The Steelers have been off to a strong start behind QB Justin Fields, and they will look to bounce-back from their Week 4 loss (24-27) to the Indianapolis Colts, in which they also scored the most points in a single game this season.
The Cowboys got back on track in Week 4, beating the Giants and bringing their season record to 2-2. However, it was at the expense of two major players for the Cowboys. Dallas will be without DE DeMarcus Lawrence for 4-8 weeks, and are also preparing to play without star LB Micah Parsons this weekend.
The Steelers are favored at home, but can the Cowboys pull off the upset?
Let’s break it down.
Cowboys vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers -2.5
- Cowboys +2.5
Moneyline
- Steelers -135
- Cowboys +114
Total
- 43
Cowboys vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday October 6
- Game Time: 8:20 pm EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC
- SteelersRecord:
- Cowboys Record:
Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Cowboys are 1-3 ATS this year
- The Steelers are 3-1 ATS
- Dallas is 1-1 ATS as the underdog this year
- Three Steelers games have gone under their listed totals
- Three Cowboys games have gone over their listed totals
- Dak Prescott is 12-8 career on Sunday nights
- Justin Fields in 0-2 on Sunday Night
Cowboys vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- DE Demarcus Lawrence - out
- LB Micah Parsons- doubtful
- T Tyler Guyton - questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- RB Jaylen Warren- questionable
- OL James Daniels -out
- RB Cordarelle Patterson - questionable
- LB Alex Highsmith- out
Cowboys vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
Lamb finally got going last week vs. the Giants, and though the Steelers defense has been tough overall, they have allowed the ninth-most receiving yards this year to receivers in the slot, where CeeDee runs 54% of his routes.
Steelers QB Justin Fields
Fields had an impressive game in Week 4 despite taking the loss, finishing with 312 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 55 ground yards and two rushing scores vs. the Colts. Russell WIlson isn’t getting his job back this week. Fields is becoming more than a game manager for the Steelers. The matchup with Dallas, who allowed Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to run all over them, is especially strong for this dual-threat QB. Dallas will be missing DeMarcus Lawrence, and they are preparing to play without Micah Parsons, too.
Cowboys vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
The Cowboys are averaging 24.3 points per game this season while the Steelers defense is allowing the second-fewest points to opposing teams (13.3). However, the Steelers did allow two passing touchdowns to Joe Flacco last week along with eight catches, 82 yards and a touchdown to slot receiver Josh Downs.
The Steelers offense has scored just 18.8 points per game while the Dallas defense has allowed 26. The Cowboys are hurting defensively, and the Steelers should be able to take advantage of their deficiencies.
The Cowboys have just three giveaways this season and if the offensive line can hold up, the Cowboys offense should be able to put some points on the board.
However, the Steelers are the better-coached team and the undisciplined Cowboys are likely to cost themselves an outright win. Still, the experienced Prescott has the advantage in Prime Time, so I’ll grab the points for the underdog.
Pick: Cowboys +2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
