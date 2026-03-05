SI

Cuba vs. Panama Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

Ryan Gilbert|
There is a big slate of World Baseball Classic games on Friday as pool play starts across the globe.

Two longshots in Pool A meet up on Friday morning, with Cuba facing off against Panama. While neither team is expected to top host Puerto Rico, anything can happen in a short tournament.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cuba vs. Panama on Friday morning.

Cuba vs. Panama Odds & Run Line

Moneyline

  • Cuba -900
  • Panama +550

Run Line

  • Cuba -195
  • Panama +160

Total

  • 9 (Over -105/Under -120)

Cuba vs. Panama Probable Pitchers

  • Cuba: TBD
  • Panama: Logan Allen

Cuba vs. Panama How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, March 6
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Venue: Hiram Bithorn Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): FS2, FOX Deportes

Cuba vs. Panama Prediction and Pick

I’m a bit surprised that Cuba is only a -195 favorite in this one. If 2023 was any indication, the Cubans have Panama’s number.

Both of these countries finished 2-2 in pool play back in 2023, but Cuba’s +10 run differential earned them the top seed. The Cubans then eliminated Australia in the quarterfinals before getting blown out by the USA in the semifinals.

Cuba also won the head-to-head meeting in 2023, beating Panama 13-4 in the third game for each side.

With Cuba as the road team, that makes me like the run line more than the moneyline. They’ll have a chance to bat in the ninth inning no matter what, giving the Cubans an extra chance to add on if they need to.

Pick: Cuba -1.5 (-130)

