Cubs vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14

The Atlanta Braves are looking to make it five wins in a row and complete the sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. In a battle between two of the best teams in the league, the Braves are flexing their muscles.

Atlanta won its final two games in Los Angeles over the Dodgers before taking down the Cubs 5-2 and 4-1 at home.

Chicago has now lost four in a row, scoring just three runs in that span. The Cubs may be 27-16 overall, but they’re just 9-11 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Braves on Thursday, May 14.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-143)

Braves -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Cubs +149

Braves -181

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Cubs vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA)

Ben Brown is getting another spot start after throwing four shutout innings against the Rangers. In fact, he allowed no hits with just one walk and three strikeouts in that one.

Chris Sale has turned back the clock in Atlanta. He’s coming off one of the worst starts of the season, which is saying a lot, since he still went seven innings with just three runs allowed (two earned) against the Dodgers.

Cubs vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, BravesVsn

Cubs record: 27-16

Braves record: 30-13

Cubs vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-152)

Chris Sale is still the strikeout machine at age 37 that he was at age 27. He’s up to 56 strikeouts in 49 innings this season after putting up 165 punchouts in 125.2 innings last year.

Sale needed a bit of time to get ramped up, but he now has OVER 6.5 strikeouts in four straight starts and five of his last six.

In his most recent start against the Cubs, Sale picked up nine strikeouts in just five innings of work on September 10.

Cubs vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I want to back the Braves here, but this moneyline price is too steep. I considered the run line, and that could still be worth a play; however, I’m instead going with the UNDER tonight.

The Cubs aren’t scoring right now, and Brown has done enough that I think he can hold the Braves to just a few runs at most through four or five innings.

Atlanta’s offense isn’t exactly explosive right now either, so even if the Braves do score a bit, I’m not too worried about a crooked number.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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