Cubs vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

Two of the top teams in the league are set to face off as the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set.

The Braves are returning home from a 6-3 road trip, including two wins over the Dodgers to finish it out. Meanwhile, the Cubs got shut out in their last two games in Texas after winning 10 straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Braves on Tuesday, May 12.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+157)

Braves +1.5 (-191)

Moneyline

Cubs +102

Braves -122

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cubs vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Colin Rea (4-1, 4.03 ERA)

Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Colin Rea has had two solid starts since allowing six runs in 3.1 innings against the Dodgers. He allowed four runs (three earned) on 14 hits in 10.2 innings against Arizona and Cincinnati in those two outings. Rea went four innings with three runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts against the Braves last year.

Grant Holmes is looking to bounce back from a rough start at Coors Field. He allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings. This will be his first career start against the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, BravesVsn, TBS

Cubs record: 27-14

Braves record: 28-13

Cubs vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Grant Holmes UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Grant Holmes had over a strikeout per inning through his first two seasons, but he hasn’t quite found that this year. He only has 29 strikeouts in 37.1 innings, and he’s gone UNDER 4.5 strikeouts in all but one start this season.

The Cubs strike out just under 20% of the time, which is one of the best rates in the league. That, combined with Holmes’ recent struggles missing bats, makes me love this line at UNDER 4.5.

Cubs vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

There isn’t a ton separating these teams, so I have to go with the home team tonight.

Atlanta is an impressive 12-6 at home while the Cubs are just 9-9 at home. Furthermore, Chicago hasn’t scored a run in its last two games.

It’s not an overly strong play, but this line is too short for the Braves at home.

Pick: Braves -122

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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