Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 12
The Chicago Cubs are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for last place in the NL Central but they aren't completely out of the mix yet, just 3.0 games back from a wild card spot.
Ending the first half of the season on a high note would be a good start to climbing back up the standings and they can do that by winning their weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's NL Central showdown.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-126)
- Cardinals -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Cubs +164
- Cardinals -196
Total
- 8.0 (Over -118/Under -104)
Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (1-7, 7.53 ERA)
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray (9-5, 3.30 ERA)
Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Cubs record: 45-49
- Cardinals record: 48-44
Cubs vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks: There's regression and then there's completely falling off a cliff. Kyle Hendricks has long been known as one of the more consistent starting pitchers in baseball year after year, including posting a 3.74 ERA last season. This year, through 16 games and 11 starts, Hendricks somehow has an ERA of 7.53. It's been a disastrous 2024 for him.
St. Louis Cardinals
Masyn Winn: The Cardinals shortstop has been their best offensive player this season. He's leading the team in batting average at .286 as well as WAR at +3.3. He continues to post one of the more underrated seasons in Major League Baseball.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
How is Kyle Hendricks still a part of this Cubs rotation? He has a 1-7 record and a 7.53 ERA. Betting on the Cubs when he takes the mound would be a bold move for anyone brave enough to do it.
On top of a bad starting pitcher, the Cubs' offense has been poor of late. They rank 24th in the Majors in OPS at .695 over the last 30 days, well below the Cardinals who come in at 16th at .724.
It's a big price to pay, so you can bet the run line if you'd like some more bang for your buck, but I'm going to play it safe and back St. Louis on the moneyline.
Pick: Cardinals -196
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!