Cubs vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 12 (Back Shota Imanaga)
Don’t look now, but the Chicago Cubs are just three games out of a wild card spot in the National League and have won four in a row ahead of Monday’s matchup with the first-place Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
The Cubbies still have three teams ahead of them chasing the final wild card spot, but if they can finish the last two months strong, there’s a chance they sneak into the postseason.
Cleveland has made things close in the AL Central after losing seven of 10 games, but it’ll look to build on two weekend wins at home where it is 35-20 so far in 2024.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this series opener on Monday night.
Cubs vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+140)
- Guardians +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -125
- Guardians: +105
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cubs vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.06 ERA)
- Cleveland: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.59 ERA)
Cubs vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 12
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Cubs record: 59-60
- Guardians record: 69-49
Cubs vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Shota Imanaga: The 30-year-old rookie has been great for Chicago, leading it to a 17-4 record in his 21 starts. Imanaga has allowed three earned runs or less in 18 of his 21 outings, and he’s posted a 3.05 ERA in six starts since the start of July. With the Cubs looking to make a playoff push, they’d love to get a win with their ace on the mound tonight.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: Jose Ramirez is having a terrific season for Cleveland, but he’s been unreal against left-handed pitching, slashing .363/.397/.726 with 12 homers and 32 runs batted in. Ramirez is hitting .280 on the season, but just .245 against righties. So, he’s a great prop target for hits, total bases and even a home run with a lefty on the bump.
Cubs vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Cleveland has won back-to-back games to keep a 3.5-game lead in the AL Central, but it is just 3-7 over its last 10 games entering this matchup with the Cubbies.
The Cubs, on the other hand, are surging, winning four straight games and eight of their last 10 to jump into the third place spot in the NL Central. Chicago still has some work to do to make the playoffs, but when Imanaga is on the mound, it’s been an elite team this season.
Chicago is 17-4 when the lefty starts – one of the better marks in baseball – and the Cubs have won five straight outings by the rookie.
Meanwhile, Ben Lively has seen his ERA jump from 3.14 to 3.59 over his last six starts, and his expected ERA sits at 3.71.
Lively has been good in 2024, leading the Guardians to a 12-8 record in 20 starts, but his FIP of 4.76 makes me a little worried when it comes to backing him against Imanaga.
If you’re willing to look past the Guardians 35-20 record at home, the Cubs – with Imanaga pitching – are deserving favorites on Monday.
Pick: Cubs -125
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
