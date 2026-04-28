Cubs vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

The San Diego Padres held off the Chicago Cubs to take the series opener on Monday night.

The Padres have now won six of eight to improve to 19-9 on the season. The Cubs were red-hot themselves before losing their final two games in Los Angeles and the opener last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Padres on Tuesday, April 28.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+139)

Padres +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Cubs -120

Padres +100

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Cubs vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.73 ERA)

Padres: Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, SDPA

Cubs record: 17-12

Padres record: 19-9

Cubs vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Moises Ballesteros OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+108)

Moises Ballesteros may not exactly be a household name, but the Cubs slugger is trying to change that. He’s off to a fantastic start this season, hitting .387 with a 1.144 OPS through 62 at bats.

Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider that he started the season 3 for 20. Since then, he’s batting .500 (21 for 42) with five doubles and five home runs.

He sometimes comes off the bench, so make sure he’s in the starting lineup, but he should be against a righthander. He’s batting .404 vs. RHP this season.

Cubs vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

The Walker Buehler experience in San Diego hasn’t gone too smoothly. The veteran lasted just 2.2 innings last time out, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking three. That was his second time being chased in the third inning through five starts this season.

I’ll take the Cubs as slight road favorites after forcing San Diego’s bullpen to throw four innings last night. A short night for Buehler could really eat into that further, and Edward Cabrera has been great on the mound for Chicago.

Pick: Cubs -120

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