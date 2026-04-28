Cubs vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28
In this story:
The San Diego Padres held off the Chicago Cubs to take the series opener on Monday night.
The Padres have now won six of eight to improve to 19-9 on the season. The Cubs were red-hot themselves before losing their final two games in Los Angeles and the opener last night.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Padres on Tuesday, April 28.
Cubs vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+139)
- Padres +1.5 (-168)
Moneyline
- Cubs -120
- Padres +100
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Cubs vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.73 ERA)
- Padres: Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.75 ERA)
Cubs vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 28
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, SDPA
- Cubs record: 17-12
- Padres record: 19-9
Cubs vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Moises Ballesteros OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+108)
Moises Ballesteros may not exactly be a household name, but the Cubs slugger is trying to change that. He’s off to a fantastic start this season, hitting .387 with a 1.144 OPS through 62 at bats.
Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider that he started the season 3 for 20. Since then, he’s batting .500 (21 for 42) with five doubles and five home runs.
He sometimes comes off the bench, so make sure he’s in the starting lineup, but he should be against a righthander. He’s batting .404 vs. RHP this season.
Cubs vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
The Walker Buehler experience in San Diego hasn’t gone too smoothly. The veteran lasted just 2.2 innings last time out, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking three. That was his second time being chased in the third inning through five starts this season.
I’ll take the Cubs as slight road favorites after forcing San Diego’s bullpen to throw four innings last night. A short night for Buehler could really eat into that further, and Edward Cabrera has been great on the mound for Chicago.
Pick: Cubs -120
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop