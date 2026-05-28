Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28

The Chicago Cubs snapped a 10-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win in Pittsburgh, but now have to face off against Pirates ace Paul Skenes in the series finale tonight.

The Cubs’ strong start to the season built up a solid lead. They’re still four games over .500, with the Pirates chasing them down at two games over .500.

The Pirates took two of three at Wrigley Field last month and have done the same through three games in this four-game set.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Pirates on Thursday, May 28.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-155)

Pirates -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Cubs +144

Pirates -175

Total

7.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Colin Rea (4-3, 4.83 ERA)

Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-4, 3.00 ERA)

Colin Rea threw seven innings last time out, but it was his third straight start allowing three or more runs. He’s allowed 21 ER in 30 IP in his last six starts after posting a 3.00 ERA (8 ER in 24 IP) in his first five outings.

Paul Skenes has looked human in his last few starts. He’s allowed 12 ER in 16 IP in that span, seeing his ERA balloon all the way up to 3.00.

Cubs vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, SNP

Cubs record: 30-26

Pirates record: 29-27

Cubs vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Lowe OVER 1.5 Bases (+110)

Brandon Lowe is heating up recently in Pittsburgh. The second baseman has gone OVER 1.5 bases in three straight games and eight of his last nine after a three-run home run in Wednesday’s loss.

Lowe has now gone OVER 1.5 bases in half of his games this season, and is 1 for 2 with a double against Rea. I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot tonight.

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

It feels a bit crazy betting against Skenes, especially given how the Cubs have played recently, but that’s what I’m doing tonight.

This +144 price is just a bit too high for the Cubs. Rea has been solid on the mound and Skenes lost two of his last three starts against Chicago, including getting chased after just 3.2 innings last September.

The Cubs should be a bit looser after getting off the schneid last night.

Pick: Cubs +144

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.