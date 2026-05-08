Cubs vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

The Chicago Cubs are looking to make it 10 wins in a row when they kick off a three-game set against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Cubs took their final two games in San Diego, then got a three-game sweep against the Diamondbacks and four-game sweep of the Rangers at home.

On the flip side, the Rangers have lost four of their last five games and seven of their last 10.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Rangers on Friday, May 8.

Cubs vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+119)

Rangers +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Cubs -136

Rangers +113

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cubs vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Ben Brown (1-1, 2.10 ERA)

Rangers: Kumar Rocker (1-3, 4.71 ERA)

Ben Brown is set to make a spot start for Matthew Boyd after pitching out of the bullpen to begin the season. He’s been solid so far this season, allowing no earned runs in 8 of 12 appearances, including seven straight before the Reds scored a run against him last time out.

Kumar Rocker hasn’t quite lived up to the hype yet, but he’s had a few solid starts recently. However, after allowing 3 ER in 12 IP against the Pirates and A’s, the Tigers tagged him for five runs on seven hits in just two innings of work last time out.

Cubs vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, CW33

Cubs record: 26-12

Rangers record: 17-20

Cubs vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Crow-Armstrong OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)

Pete Crow-Armstrong is heating up. The Cubs outfielder had a slow start to the season but is batting .298 (17 for 57) with two doubles, a triple, and three home runs in his last 16 games.

Crow-Armstrong has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games and eight of his last nine. He’s been dropped down in the order, but that hasn’t stopped him from producing, and it’s why we’re getting a cheap -105 price.

Cubs vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

These are two teams headed in opposite directions both right now and in the grand scheme of things. The Cubs are 26-12 on the season while the Rangers are just 17-20, including 7-8 at home.

Neither pitcher inspires a ton of confidence, but I like the Cubs here to continue their momentum as short road favorites.

Pick: Cubs -136

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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