Curling Mixed Doubles Final Gold Medal Odds: USA Favored Over Sweden

Italy was a significant favorite to win the gold medal in mixed doubles curling heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics, but the United States was able to pull off the upset against the home team in the semi-final.

Now, the Americans are one win away from another gold medal when they take on Sweden in the gold medal game on Tuesday afternoon.

Let's take a look at the odds for the game.

USA vs. Sweden Curling Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Odds

Moneyline

Sweden +164

USA -215

Total

OVER 12.5 (+100)

UNDER 12.5 (-128)

USA is a -215 favorite to win the gold medal, giving them an implied probability of 68.25%.

The Americans won a close game against Italy, winning by a final score of 9-8, avenging their 7-6 loss to the Italians in the preliminaries. The United States finished in third place in the round robin portion of the tournament, finishing with a 6-3 record. One of those wins came against Sweden, with the Americans beating them by a final score of 8-7.

Sweden also pulled off an upset in the semifinal, taking down Great Britain, which was 8-1 and in the top position on the table after the round robin portion of the event.

Great Britain is a -136 favorite against Italy (+100) in the bronze medal game.

