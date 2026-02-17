Czechia vs. Canada Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals

Canada continues its dominant quest for the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics on Wednesday in the quarterfinals against Czechia.

Canada earned the top seed after posting an incredible 20-3 goal differential in its three preliminary games. That includes a 5-0 victory over Czechia to open the tournament last week.

After that, Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 and France 10-2, while Czechia bounced back with a 6-3 win over France before losing 4-3 to Switzerland in overtime. The Czechs were then given a scare by Denmark in the qualifiers on Tuesday, but held on to win 3-2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Czechia vs. Canada in Men's Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Czechia vs. Canada Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Czechia: +3.5 (-142)

Canada: -3.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Czechia: +600

Canada: -900

Total

6.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Czechia vs. Canada How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Czechia record: 2-1-1

Canada record: 3-0-0

Czechia vs. Canada Prediction and Pick

It’s a rematch for Czechia and Canada in the quarterfinals. The Czechs couldn’t solve Jordan Binnington on any of their 26 shots in their opening game, while Canada scored on 5 of their 36 shots against Lukas Dostal

Dostal was between the pipes for Czechia on Tuesday, which was a bit of a curious decision because he’ll now have to play on no days' rest against Canada. Of course, the Czechs could turn to Dan Vladar, but he was shaky in his only start against France.

Perhaps Czechia can learn from its mistakes in the opening loss to Canada, but that’d be a lot of learning to overcome a five-goal defeat. Of course, anything can happen in a one-game elimination scenario, but Canada truly seems like they have a business mindset in these Olympics.

Canada continues to wear down teams the later they get into the game. These Canadians aren’t taking the foot off the gas, even with what should be a comfortable lead. And that makes sense as these players are hoping to be at the top of their games come the quarterfinals, semifinals, and, hopefully, the gold medal game.

With all of that being said, a spread of -3.5 in the quarterfinals against a team like Czechia is still a bit steep. However, Czechia may be forced to take more chances and open the game up if it falls into a multi-goal deficit.

Nevertheless, I’m confident in Dostal in a one-game playoff, and I’ll back Czechia on the spread in this one. Maybe a +3.5/UNDER 6.5 parlay at +172 could be in the cards. If there are fewer than seven goals, that makes it all the more likely that it’s within three.

Pick: Czechia +3.5 (-142)

