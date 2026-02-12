Czecha and France are still looking for their first goals of the 2026 Olympics as they face off in their second games of the tournament.

France was shut out 4-0 by Switzerland on Thursday morning, and then Canada blanked the Czech Republic 5-0 later that day. Both teams generated a decent amount of shots, though, with France getting outshot 43-27 and the Czechs with 26 shots to Canada’s 36.

The good news for the Czechs is that Canada is the top team in this tournament and the favorite to win gold, while Switzerland will be happy to earn a medal.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Czecha vs. France in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B on Friday, Feb. 13.

Czech Republic vs. France Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Czech Republic: -3.5 (-110)

France: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Czech Republic: -1650

France: +950

Total

6.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Czech Republic vs. France How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 13

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)

Czech Republic record: 0-1

France record: 0-1

Czech Republic vs. France Prediction and Pick

I’m not sure if this is what some people may call a “trap line” with the total at 6.5, but I was surprised to see that rather than 5.5 or even a flat 6.

Of course, neither team scored in their opener, but neither team was particularly porous defensively either. The Czechs only unraveled in the third period against Canada because the best team in the tournament didn’t take its foot off the gas. I don’t see France getting more than a goal or two against Lukas Dostal or Dan Vladar.

On top of that, while the Czech Republic has some top-end talent in David Pastrnak, Tomas Hertl, and Martin Necas, there isn’t too much offensive depth to their squad. Furthermore, we’ve already seen teams like Slovakia and Italy come up big against superior teams.

Looking at only the main lines, the play would have to be UNDER 6.5 (-122). However, I have a lot more confidence in the Czechs, so France Team Total Goals (excluding OT) UNDER 1.5 (-140) would be the better play at just 18 more cents of juice.

Pick: France Team Total Goals (Excl OT) UNDER 1.5 (-140)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.