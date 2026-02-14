Czechia vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A

Czechia and Switzerland close out their preliminary round games on Sunday in Milan.

Czechia was shut out 5-0 in a dominant performance by Canada to open the tournament before bouncing back with a 5-3 win over France.

Switzerland had opposite results, shutting out France 4-0 to open things up before falling to Canada 5-1 on Friday night. Kevin Fiala was stretchered off the ice with a leg injury in the loss.

All 12 teams advance to the qualifying round, but seeding is important for both of these squads.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Czechia vs. Switzerland in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Czechia vs. Switzerland Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Puck Line

Czechia: -1.5 (+152)

Switzerland: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline

Czechia: -150

Switzerland: +125

Total

5.5 (Over -134/Under +110)

Czechia vs. Switzerland How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): CNBC

Czechia record: 1-1

Switzerland record: 1-1

Czechia vs. Switzerland Prediction and Pick

Czechia had some shaky moments early against France, but ultimately prevailed and gained some confidence heading into its final group play game. On the flip side, Switzerland lost 5-1 and Fiala, one of its few NHLers, on top of that.

Canada scored five goals against each of these teams, but Czechia struggled against France while Switzerland shut them out.

I’m not particularly confident in either side in this one, but I would take Czechia if I had to. My main play is on the total.

There have been a total of 10 goals in Switzerland’s two games and 14 in Czechia’s, but 10 of those 24 goals were scored by Canada. With second place in Group A on the line, this is going to be a hard-fought, low-scoring game.

Lukas Dostal should be back in the net for Czechia, and veteran Leonardo Genoni for Switzerland. Both had strong showings in their opening games.

You can take the UNDER 5.5 at these plus odds, or shop around for an UNDER 6 or 6.5.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+110)

